Reformist bloc leads in Bulgaria’s parliamentary vote – exit poll
The central-right GERB-SDS bloc led by former prime minister Boyko Borissov secured 25 percent of the vote, according to an exit poll.
A woman votes in Bulgarian parliamentary elections at a polling station in Sofia on April 2, 2023. / AFP
April 2, 2023

The central-right GERB-SDS bloc is leading in Bulgaria’s parliamentary election, the fifth in the last two years, local media has reported.

The bloc, led by former Prime Minister Boyko Borissov, garnered 25 percent of the vote on Sunday, the state-run BTA news agency reported, citing an exit poll by polling agency Market Links.

The reformist bloc comprised of the We Continue the Change (PP) and Democratic Bulgaria (DB) parties is in second place with 23.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the Turkish minority’s Freedom and Right Party (Hak ve Ozgurlukler Hareketi (HOH) in Turkish) are third with 14.5 percent.

The ultranationalist Revival party has gained support and is in fourth place with 13.4 percent, while the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) has also attracted more support with 8.4 percent.

The GERB-SDS bloc is expected to struggle to find coalition partners, especially given their deep antipathy to Borissov, whom they accuse of having allowed graft to fester during his decade-long rule that ended in April 2021.

SOURCE:AA
