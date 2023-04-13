Türkiye and Egypt have agreed on improving bilateral ties and raising diplomatic relations to the highest level, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

"We are taking concrete steps to raise representation to the level of embassies. In the coming period, we will inform you with a joint statement," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in the capital Ankara on Thursday.

"Until then, we will continue to take some steps. I would like to say that there is no problem."

He added that enhancing relations with Cairo will also contribute to the region.

Shoukry said his talks with Cavusoglu were centred on strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation in the political, economic, and cultural spheres.

"We agreed to continue this rapid pace of contact and communication which benefits us," he said.

He said both sides agreed on a "specific timeframe" for raising diplomatic ties, adding that it will be announced "at the appropriate time in preparation for a president-level summit that will mark the culmination of the journey we have started."

Cooperation on Libya

Regarding the situation in Libya, Shoukry said both Türkiye and Egypt "have a common desire to work for free and fair elections" that bring about a government which represents the Libyan people's will.

"We share a common desire with Türkiye to hold elections in Libya," Shoukry said.

On his part, Cavusoglu said: "We will cooperate more closely regarding Libya from now on. In our meeting today, we (saw) that our views are not essentially very different but that we think differently on some methods."

The two countries will work on a roadmap to hold elections in Libya and can work on training and reinforcing a joint military bet ween forces in the east and west of Libya, he added.

On collaboration in the energy sector, Shoukry said Türkiye is the largest importer of energy from Egypt, adding that Cairo is keen to increase cooperation in this field.

On the Palestinian cause, Shoukry lauded Türkiye for its active role in their “righteous struggle” against “Israeli aggression.”

He reiterated Egypt’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestine-Israel issue.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Egypt have been at the level of charges d’affaires since 2013.

During his March 18 visit to Cairo, the first by a Turkish foreign minister in 11 years, Cavusoglu said the two countries were looking to raise diplomatic relations to the highest level “as soon as possible.”

