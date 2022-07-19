POLITICS
Denmark's 'Geranium' named best restaurant in the world
Peruvian restaurant "Central" in Lima came second in the coveted list of the best, established by British trade magazine Restaurant in 2002.
Inspired by nature, Geranium received the first three Michelin stars for Denmark in 2016.
July 19, 2022

Danish establishment "Geranium" has been crowned number one in the coveted list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants this year, which left a bad taste for shunned French chefs.

"Geranium" is run by chef Rasmus Kofoed in Copenhagen and is the second Danish restaurant to win in a row on Tuesday, taking over from Noma last year.

The ceremony was due to be held in Moscow this year but was moved to London after Russia's attack against Ukraine in February, and there were no Russian restaurants ranked.

Peruvian restaurant "Central" in Lima came second in the coveted list of the best, established by British trade magazine Restaurant in 2002.

Spanish restaurants "Disfrutar" in Barcelona and "Diverxo" in Madrid came third and fourth.

In addition, the awards named Colombian Leonor Espinosa as the "world's best female chef" and her restaurant Leo was ranked 48th in the list.

Despite France's famed cuisine, only three French restaurants —all in Paris — featured in the top 50: "Septime" in 22nd, "Le Clarence" in 28th and "Arpege" in 31st.

Lack of transparency

The list is selected by 1,080 independent culinary experts including chefs, specialist journalists and restaurant owners who note their experiences in the past 18 months under the aegis of the magazine.

The experts are divided up into 27 regions with 40 voters each and they can each vote for 10 restaurants including at least three outside their region.

The list, sponsored by several brands, often comes under fire, especially by French chefs who accuse it of complacency and a lack of transparency.

French critics, as well as those from Japan and the United States, established their own "La Liste" in 2015, ranking 1,000 restaurants worldwide.

SOURCE:AFP
