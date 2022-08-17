POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Ronaldo receives warning from UK police after smashing fan's phone
UK Police launched a probe after a clip was circulated online of Ronaldo appearing to knock a supporter's mobile phone on to the ground as he limped towards the tunnel following United's 1-0 loss.
Ronaldo receives warning from UK police after smashing fan's phone
The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident on April 9. / Reuters
August 17, 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo has been cautioned by British police after footage emerged of the Manchester United forward appearing to smash a phone out of an Everton fan's hand at a match last season.

The 37-year-old was interviewed by officers in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage following the incident at Goodison Park on April 9.

The Merseyside Police said in a statement on Wednesday: "We can confirm that a 37-year-old man voluntarily attended and was interviewed under caution in relation to an allegation of assault and criminal damage."

"The allegation relates to an incident following the Everton v Manchester United football match at Goodison Park on Saturday April 9.

"The matter has been dealt with by way of conditional caution. The matter has now concluded."

After the incident, Ronaldo issued a social media apology for his "outburst" and invited the supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford "as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship".

READ MORE: Ronaldo's early exit from Man Utd game 'unacceptable' – coach

An outburst and an apology

Taking to his Instagram account after the match, the Portuguese forward said: "It's never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing.

"Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

"I would like to apologise for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship."

It comes as Ronaldo hit out at the "lies" surrounding reports about his future at struggling United.

The Portugal forward missed the club's pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia for personal reasons as speculation swirled over whether he would be leaving Old Trafford.

It has been reported Ronaldo wants to play Champions League football, but United maintain he is not for sale and remains an integral part of the plans of new boss Erik ten Hag.

The former Real Madrid star played the full 90 minutes of United's 4-0 defeat at Brentford on Saturday, which left them bottom of the Premier League.

In a reply to a fan account on Instagram that referred to a report linking the United frontman to Atletico Madrid, Ronaldo said fans would "know the truth" in a couple of weeks, adding: "The media is telling lies."

READ MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo breaks all-time goal record

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Will Hezbollah fully disarm under US, Israeli pressure?
By Kazim Alam
Key moments to remember: July 15 coup attempt
Ukraine's Zelenskyy to appoint Shmyhal as new defence minister in government shake-up
Texas flood death toll rises to 131 as authorities warn of another round of storms
Cuomo to run as independent in NYC mayoral race despite his primary defeat
Pentagon awards $200M AI contracts to Google, OpenAI, Anthropic and Musk’s xAI
US Supreme Court gives Trump admin green light to resume Education Department dismantling
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli soldier who participated in Gaza genocide kills himself at military base
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us