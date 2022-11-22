CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Steven Spielberg to be honoured with lifetime award at Berlinale
The 73rd Berlin film festival will award the groundbreaking director-producer the event’s highest honour, the Golden Bear, in February.
Steven Spielberg to be honoured with lifetime award at Berlinale
Steven Spielberg walks the red carpet as he arrives to receive a lifetime-achievement prize, at the David Donatello awards ceremony in Rome Wednesday, March 21, 2018. / AP
November 22, 2022

Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023.

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

Spielberg’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

'Incredible career'

Spielberg’s productions have included everything from the science fiction E.T. to the World War II drama Schindler’s List. The Berlin festival will also screen his latest film, The Fabelmans.

“With an incredible career, Steven Spielberg has not only enchanted generations of viewers all over the world, but has also given a new meaning to the ‘cinema’ as the factory of dreams,” festival co-directors Mariette Rissenbeek and Carlo Chatrian said in a statement.

“Be it in the everlasting magic world of teenagers or in the reality that history has carved forever, his movies take us to a different level, where the big screen becomes the adequate surface for our emotions to be fulfilled.”

The Berlin event, the first of the year's major European film festivals, will run from February 16 to 26.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attacking Christian sites in West Bank: clerics
Türkiye urges end to violence in Syria's Suwayda region
Armenia-Azerbaijan peace process approaching resolution: Trump
Mediators intensify push to break Gaza ceasefire deadlock
Lebanon's central bank partners with US firm to fight terror financing
Heatwaves in Spain caused 1,180 deaths in past two months: ministry
EU could target $84B of US goods if tariff talks fail: bloc's trade chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Scientists detect record-breaking black hole merger 10B light years away
Multiple dead, injured after fire at an assisted living facility in Massachusetts: US authorities
Ex-Israeli PM: So-called Gaza 'humanitarian city' is a 'concentration camp'
Crime drops but trust erodes: FBI at the crossroads in Trump’s America
By Burak Uzun
Hungary’s ancient library battles beetle infestation threatening 100,000 historic books
Pilot groups reject human error claims in Air India crash
Number of Palestinians killed at controversial Gaza aid sites reaches 833
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us