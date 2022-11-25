CULTURE
Former pop star Kris Wu incarcerated for 13 years on rape charges
A nineteen-year-old student last year accused Wu of date-raping her when she was 17, resulting in a barrage of public criticism and luxury brands dropping deals with him.
The court said Wu would be deported, although lawyers in China have said such deportations typically take place after completion of the sentence. / AFP
November 25, 2022

A Beijing court has sentenced Canadian singer Kris Wu to 13 years in jail after finding him guilty of crimes including rape, just over a year after his arrest in China, where he was born and built a lucrative career.

The court in the district of Chaoyang said on Friday that an investigation showed that from November to December 2020, the 32-year-old, who is also known as Wu Yifan, had raped three women.

"Wu Yifan took advantage of three drunken women ... at his home," the court said on its official WeC hat account.

A former member of K-pop group EXO, Wu returned to China in 2014 to pursue a solo career.

Wu to be deported

He was also ordered to pay $83.77 million (600 million yuan) for hiding personal income and other tax-related offences, the tax bureau said.

Wu evaded 95 million yuan of tax from 2019 to 2020 by hiding personal income through domestic and foreign affiliated enterprises, and underpaid taxes of 84 million yuan, authorities said.

At the time of his detention, Wu was an ambassador for 15 brands, such as Bulgari, Lancome, Louis Vuitton and Porsche, all of which immediately severed ties with him.

The court said Wu would be deported, although lawyers in China have said such deportations typically take place after completion of the sentence.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
