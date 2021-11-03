CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Jazz in the air: Grammy winner Chris Botti performs in Istanbul
The trumpeter and composer played at the Ataturk Cultural Center as part of celebrations marking the opening of the world-class opera hall.
Jazz in the air: Grammy winner Chris Botti performs in Istanbul
Botti was accompanied by Caroline Campbell on violin. / AA
November 3, 2021

Grammy Award-winning master trumpeter and composer Chris Botti has performed in Istanbul.

In his speech onstage, Botti expressed his gratitude for being able to perform in the city again.

“We are grateful to have been given the opportunity to make music in Istanbul many times. It is wonderful to be asked to listen to our music again. The most important thing here is to come back to the city we enjoyed playing in,” he said on Tuesday.

The two-hour concert was held at the Ataturk Cultural Center. 

Botti also expressed his pleasure to be onstage with talented and successful names in jazz music.

He was accompanied by Lee Pearson on drums, Leonardo Amuedo on guitar, Holger Marjamaa on piano, Chad Lefkowitz Brown on saxophone, Reggie Hamilton on bass guitar, Caroline Campbell on violin and Sy Smith, Veronica Swift and Jonathan Johnson on vocals.

"Symbolic” site in Istanbul

In the fall of 2017, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the new project known by its Turkish initials, AKM, saying it would be a “symbolic” site in Istanbul.

Erdogan inaugurated the Ataturk Cultural Center on Friday.

The new building boasts a world-class opera hall with over 2,000 seats, a theatre hall, backstage rooms and fair areas.

The centre also has meeting rooms, administrative offices, restaurants and art galleries.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us