CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Rare Buddhist artefacts unearthed in Pakistan
Latest discovery of ancient Buddha artefacts is expected to give a further boost to already picking up religious tourism in Pakistan, which has been home to the world’s major religions for centuries.
Rare Buddhist artefacts unearthed in Pakistan
Archeologists have found Buddha artefacts in northwest Pakistan dated back to 1,800 years.
February 16, 2022

Archeologists have found Buddha artefacts in northwest Pakistan dated back to 1,800 years.

The rare artefacts were found in the Swabi district, located some 83 kilometres from Peshawar, the capital of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Abdul Samad, the provincial director of Archeology Department, said.

"We have found around 400 new antiquities belonging to Gandhara civilisation during an ongoing excavation at Baho Dheri village of Swabi over the past six months," he said.

The discoveries include a 73-metre high stupa, the largest of its kind so far found in the region, and a rare 10-feet life-size statue of Gautam Buddha, the founder of Buddhism.

The stupa, which is 73-metre high, is the largest of its kind found in this region so far.

"This statue is not in intact form. We need to work to restore in its original shape," Samad said.

More discoveries expected

Other antiquities include seated Buddha statues, the original floor of the largest stupa dated back to 1,800 years, and a statue in meditation pose, he added.

"These antiquities are not mere art pieces but they were used for worship purposes," he further said, adding that the Buddhist disciples used to take rounds of the stupa in the anti-clockwise direction.

Mostly, he said, round, Indian, and Ashokan-style stupas have been found in the region, some of them dated back to 2,200 years, in addition to square stupas, which were introduced by the ancient Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The latest discoveries are the outcome of an ongoing excavation in the region over the past six months.

"We have so far completed 40 percent of the planned excavation. Sixty percent (excavation) is still left," said Fawad Khan, head of a 20-member team of the archeologists involved in the excavation.

He said that more "interesting" discoveries are expected.

Important region for Buddhism

Khan said that the fresh discoveries have added a "new chapter" to the history of the Gandhara civilisation.

Emerged in 500 BC, the ancient Gandhara civilisation sprawled the region, which included Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Swat, Buner, and Bajaur situated in the northwest, and Texila in the northeast of today's Pakistan, in addition to Kabul and northern Afghanistan.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province is home to 70 percent of the sites in the country sacred to Buddhists.

"These latest discoveries, which include rare stupas and other artefacts will certainly boost the religious tourism in Pakistan, which is already picking up," Samad observed.

Once known as the heart of the Gandhara civilisation, Takhtbai or Takht-i-Bhai (throne of origins) – a small scenic town located some 112km from Peshawar – is the most visited site by the Buddhists, who flock to see the ancient monastery dated back to the 1st century, according to Samad.

In the entire Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, which borders neighbouring Afghanistan, there are some 20,000 archeological sites, of them, 2,000 belong to Buddhist civilisation.

READ MORE: Taliban defeated by the quiet strength of Pakistan's Buddha

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Nvidia to restart H20 AI chip sales to China after US eases export rules
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
US launches probe into Brazil's trade practices, raising tensions over tariffs
UN Rapporteur Francesca Albanese urges global action against Israel to stop Gaza genocide
Trump plans over 10% tariffs on 'smaller nations,' says Indonesia will face 19% levies
Israel is committing genocide in Gaza — Holocaust scholar Omer Bartov's 'inescapable conclusion'
Trump admin to remove 2,000 National Guard troops from Los Angeles in immigration rollback
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Probe 'terrorist' lynching of American citizen by Zionist settlers — US tells Israel
Trump says DOJ should release all 'credible' Epstein files as MAGA backlash rages
Israeli army abducts 35 Palestinians, including children, in occupied West Bank incursion
Former Nigerian president Buhari buried at family compound in Daura
9th anniversary of defeated coup in Türkiye commemorated worldwide
EU fails to approve new Russia sanctions, bloc's foreign policy chief says
Türkiye to host major international defence fair in Istanbul next week
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us