CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Hollywood actor George Segal dies at age 87
A native of Great Neck, New York, Segal was best known as a comic actor, but his most famous role was in the harrowing 1966 drama, “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”
Hollywood actor George Segal dies at age 87
Actor George Segal attends the 40th Anniversary Chaplin Award Gala at Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in New York on April 22, 2013. / Reuters Archive
March 24, 2021

George Segal, the banjo-player-turned-actor who was nominated for an Oscar for 1966's “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” and starred in the ABC sitcom “The Goldbergs,” died Tuesday in Santa Rosa, California, at the age of 87 years.

“The family is devastated to announce that this morning George Segal passed away due to complications from bypass surgery,” the actor's wife Sonia Segal said in a statement to entertainment outlets Variety and Deadline Hollywood.

Charming and witty, Segal excelled in dramatic and comedic roles and had a life-long passion for the banjo. He performed at New York's Carnegie Hall in 1981 with his group, the Beverly Hills Unlisted Jazz Band.

Segal's acting career began on the New York stage and television in the early 1960s. He quickly moved into films, playing an artist in the star-studded ensemble drama "Ship of Fools" and a scheming, wily American corporal in a World War Two prisoner-of-war camp in "King Rat" in 1965.

A native of Great Neck, New York, Segal was always best known as a comic actor but his most famous role was in a harrowing drama, 1966's “Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf.”

The entire cast of the film, based on Edward Albee’s acclaimed play, was nominated for Academy Awards: Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton for starring roles, Sandy Dennis and Segal for supporting performances.

The women won Oscars, the men did not.

To younger audiences, he was better known for playing magazine publisher Jack Gallo on the long-running NBC series “Just Shoot Me" from 1997 to 2003, and as grandfather Albert “Pops” Solomon on the “The Goldbergs” since 2013.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us