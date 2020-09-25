POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Bayern beat Sevilla to win UEFA Super Cup
Javi Martinez headed in the winning goal in extra time as Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 in the UEFA Super Cup in a stadium partially filled with fans.
Bayern beat Sevilla to win UEFA Super Cup
Bayern Munich players celebrate after winning the UEFA Super Cup between Bayern Munich and Sevilla at the Puskas Arena in Budapest, Hungary on September 24, 2020. / Reuters
September 25, 2020

Bayern Munich beat Sevilla 2-1 after extra time to lift the UEFA Super Cup, completing a quadruple under coach Hansi Flick, in the first European game played with fans in the stands since the sport returned amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Substitute Javi Martinez, in possibly his last game for Bayern, headed the winner in the 104th minute on Thursday after Europa League winners Sevilla had taken a 13th-minute lead through Lucas Ocampos's penalty and Bayern levelled through Leon Goretzka in the 34th.

The match was held amid a growing second wave of Covid-19, with Hungarian cases at record highs, which had prompted warnings of the possible consequences of mass gatherings such as this game.

The Bavarians, unbeaten now in 32 consecutive matches, also won the domestic league and Cup double as well as the Champions League after Flick took over last November. Their last defeat dates back to December, 2019.

"It was an intense game but we deserved to win," Flick told reporters. "We are not yet fully in our rhythm despite our big win (8-0) over Schalke 04 on the weekend.

"But the mentality of the team, especially after going 1-0 down, was sensational. They battled back against very strong opponents and deserved the win."

READ MORE: Atletico Madrid signs Luis Suarez from Barcelona

'Felt good to have an atmosphere'

Bayern were the better side throughout and missed a bagful of chances through Robert Lewandowski, Benjamin Pavard and Thomas Mueller in the first half,

Yet it was Bayern keeper Neuer who kept them in the game first with a one-on-one save against Youssef En Nesyri to send the game to extra time and then pushing another shot from the Sevilla player onto the post two minutes into extra time.

The Spaniards gradually ran out of steam, however, and it was only a matter of time until Bayern scored again.

Martinez, who is reportedly close to agreeing to a return to Athletic Bilbao this season, benefited from being given too much space to head in on the rebound.

The Spaniard also scored in extra time in Bayern's only previous Super Cup win in 2013.

Some 15,000 fans were seated in Budapest's Puskas Arena with the game seen as a test event for the gradual return of fans to European games.

"We all know it is not easy to take the right decision," Flick said of allowing fans. 

"But it felt good to have an atmosphere in the stadium. It felt a bit more like football. I hope all the fans return home healthy."

READ MORE: Liverpool end first week of Premier League with two wins from two games

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Erdogan warns Israel's actions risk igniting region, setting 'entire world on fire'
Germany's Merz backs possible Eurofighter sale to Türkiye
'I was thrust into a nightmare': Turkish PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk shares trauma of ICE detention
Türkiye condemns Israeli actions at Ibrahimi Mosque, calls for respect for sacred sites
Ukraine's parliament endorses new government in major cabinet shake-up
Georgia detains two trying to sell illicit uranium worth $3M
Erdogan condemns Israeli attacks, reaffirms support for Syria in call with al Sharaa
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
City with a view: Why Türkiye’s Mardin is a must-visit for the footloose and fancy-free
By Johnny Ward
G20 finance chiefs meet under tariff cloud in South Africa
Istanbul Airport named world's best for second consecutive year: survey
Türkiye played pivotal role in securing ceasefire in Syria's Sweida: sources
'Reckless behaviour': Israeli opposition leader blasts attacks on Syrian capital
Why Türkiye’s seas matter: Reclaiming sustainability and shaping the blue future
By Mustafa Baskara
French court orders release of Europe's longest-serving political prisoner
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us