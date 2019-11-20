Pop newcomer Lizzo led the Grammy nominations on Wednesday with eight nods, followed by 17-year-old alt-pop sensation Billie Eilish and country rapper Lil Nas X with six apiece.

Lizzo, Eilish and Lil Nas X scored nods for the top awards — album and record of the year, as well as best new artist.

The trio will compete in the album of the year race with Bon Iver, Lana del Rey, Ariana Grande, Vampire Weekend and HER.

The three artists have enjoyed a break-out year with hits like "Truth Hurts" (Lizzo), "Bad Guy" (Eilish) and "Old Town Road" (Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus).

Their domination of the nominations injected new life into the Grammy Awards, overshadowing established artists including Taylor Swift, who was omitted from the album and record of the year categories.

Swift, whose new album "Lover" is one of the year's biggest sellers, was nominated for song of the year for the title track and for best pop vocal album and pop solo performance.

The Grammy Awards, chosen by members of the Recording Academy, are the highest honours in the music industry and will be handed out in Los Angeles on January 26 in a ceremony hosted by Alicia Keys.