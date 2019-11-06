CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Hidden Banksy mural uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill
The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing “Banksy” in large red letters.
Hidden Banksy mural uncovered in heart of London's Notting Hill
A man checks his phone near a Banksy mural known as The Painter, which first appeared in 2008, before it is officially unveiled in Notting Hill. / Reuters
November 6, 2019

A Banksy mural, covered up by builders’ hoarding and scaffolding for the past few months, has been uncovered in the heart of London’s Notting Hill area.

The work - known variously as the Graffiti Painter, The Painter or Velazquez - shows an artist, thought to be Spanish painter Diego Velazquez, with an easel writing “Banksy” in large red letters.

Drawn on the corner of Acklam and Portbello Road in 2008, it was covered after developer Enstar Capital began refurbishing the property to make luxury flats.

“It is a lovely feature for the building and a lovely feature in Notting Hill which has retained its Londonness,” Enstar Capital Chief Executive Simon Lyons told Reuters.

“One of the reasons I bought the building was that there was a Banksy there - it gave it that iconic profile. So while I think the prices for Banksy are nonsensical, you could say I was a fan in some ways.”

Enstar originally wanted to move the Banksy but decided it would have been too risky so it remains in the same place and is covered by glass and is floodlit.

Luxury flats at the property are worth at least 950,000 pounds for a one-bedroom, Lyons said.

“Would I love it if Banksy came and did it on the building where I live? Probably not,” Lyons said.

Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us