CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Still-life painting looted by Nazis to return to Florence
Italian Foreign Ministry's said in a statement that the foreign ministers of Italy and Germany would travel to Florence for the oil painting's official handover.
Still-life painting looted by Nazis to return to Florence
A black and white photo of the stolen the "Vase of Flowers" oil painting. / AFP
June 29, 2019

A still-life painting by the Dutch master Jan van Huysum which was looted by retreating Nazi troops in World War Two will be returned to Florence, the Italian government said on Saturday.

The "Vase of Flowers" oil painting, worth millions of dollars, was originally put on display in Florence in 1824 after it was bought by Grande Duke Leopoldo II for his art collection.

It hung in the city's Pitti Palace until 1940, when it was evacuated to a nearby village following the outbreak of war.

Three years later, the painting was seized by German troops and eventually taken to Germany where it only resurfaced following German reunification in 1991 in the hands of a family.

"At long last (the artwork) comes home after 75 years. The battle was tough, today is a great victory for the whole of Italy," said Eike Schmidt, head of Italy's Uffizi Galleries.

Schmidt, himself a German, has been calling for the return of the artwork to Florence.

A statement posted on the Italian Foreign Ministry's website said the foreign ministers of Italy and Germany would travel to Florence for the painting's official handover.

All efforts to get it back via legal channels had to date failed, with Germany saying it could not intervene because of a statute of limitations preventing prosecution for alleged crimes committed more than 30 years ago.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Türkiye reaffirms commitment to fostering cooperation on Cyprus issue
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
UN warns over 11 million refugees face aid loss amid funding cuts
Israel destroyed 88% of Gaza since war began: Palestinian authorities
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel is not defending the Middle East, it’s destroying it
By Ahmed Najar
Pope Leo: It is time to stop the slaughter in Gaza
Clashes intensify between Druze factions, Bedouins in Syria's Sweida city
Türkiye probes Visa and Mastercard over competition concerns
Baumgartner wowed the world with a jump from space. He died in a paragliding accident
Germany deports 81 Afghan nationals amid tougher migration stance
Syria refutes reports of any redeployment in Sweida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us