'Kanter uses NBA platform for propaganda of a terrorist leader' - Turkoglu
President of the Turkish Basketball Federation and former NBA star Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu spoke to ESPN about Enes Kanter, a supporter of Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
Orlando Magic Hedo Turkoglu, of Turkey, second from left, J.J. Redick, second from right, and Rashard Lewis, right, celebrate after the Magic broke the NBA record for 3-point shots made in a game during the fourth quarter in an NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings in Sacramento, Calif., Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2009. / AP
March 11, 2019

ESPN's award-winning Sunday morning sports magazine E:60 has aired a report, 'Enemy of the State,' exploring Enes Kanter’s relationship with the Turkish government.

Kanter is an NBA player who recently joined the Portland Trail Blazers after being waived by the New York Knicks in February. He is a supporter of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

For the program, ESPN visited Turkey where they spoke to Hidayet "Hedo" Turkoglu to get the story most American audiences would not see.

Turkoglu, better known as 'Hedo' by fans, is a former NBA star who played fifteen seasons with several teams. Currently, he is president of the Turkish Basketball Federation and an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Turkoglu addressed Kanter's accusations, speaking to ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap and producer Nicole Noren.

Kanter uses his NBA position as a "platform for the propaganda of a terrorist leader," Turkoglu said.

Turkoglu said he was speaking out about Kanter because he wanted the US television-watching public to understand how Turkey sees Kanter and Fetullah Gulen, the leader of FETO who is living in the US state of Pennsylvania despite repeated attempts by the Turkish government to extradite him to stand trial for his role in the failed July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and thousands more were injured.

In the following tweet, Kanter talks of visiting Gulen in Pennsylvania.

'Be careful'

Asked how Americans should view the spat between Kanter and the Turkish government Turkoglu said: "All I have to say to all my American fellows, be careful." Turkoglu also referred to Kanter's changing his surname to Gulen as evidence of his loyalty to the terrorist leader. 

In 2016, Kanter concluded a letter, "God take every second left of my life and give it to my dear hodja," a Turkish term of respect in reference to Gulen.

