WORLD
3 MIN READ
Libyan warlord Haftar hires American lobbyists to woo Biden
Haftar wants to win favour in Washington ahead of December elections, documents show.
Libyan warlord Haftar hires American lobbyists to woo Biden
Libyan warlord Khalifa Haftar gestures while speaking in Benghazi. / Reuters
September 9, 2021

Renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar has hired veteran American political insiders to lobby on his behalf with the Biden administration and Congress, documents show.

Haftar has made a $40,000 advance payment to retain the services of former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, Lanny Davis and ex-Republican House lawmaker Robert Livingston, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings dated September 3.

READ MORE: Do Khalifa Haftar’s actions indicate more violence Libya?

The total fees Haftar will pay amount to some $960,000 over the course of six months, an engagement letter contained in the Justice Department documents indicates.

Davis and Livingston are to arrange meetings for Haftar between White House, Pentagon and State Department officials, as well as key members of Congress including the leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to the documents.

The duo are also expected to arrange additional meetings with think tanks such as the left-leaning Center for American Progress and the United States Institute of Peace ahead of Libya's general election in December.

READ MORE: Can the Libyan government hold the December elections without a budget?

Haftar intends to travel to the US "to advocate for the December 24, 2021 elections in Libya" during meetings with US officials, the documents say.

The disclosure comes as Haftar attempts to regain influence in Washington after his military offensive failed to oust the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. He maintains control over eastern Libya.

Haftar is the subject of several lawsuits in US courts from plaintiffs who allege his forces have carried out grievous rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, torture and other war crimes.

READ MORE: Berlin Conference II ignores Haftar, 'the elephant in the room'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Face to badge: The new tools 'holding police accountable' in Los Angeles
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Former EU foreign policy chief slams bloc's failure to act on Israel's human rights violations
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us