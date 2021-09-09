Renegade Libyan general Khalifa Haftar has hired veteran American political insiders to lobby on his behalf with the Biden administration and Congress, documents show.

Haftar has made a $40,000 advance payment to retain the services of former special counsel to President Bill Clinton, Lanny Davis and ex-Republican House lawmaker Robert Livingston, according to Foreign Agents Registration Act filings dated September 3.

The total fees Haftar will pay amount to some $960,000 over the course of six months, an engagement letter contained in the Justice Department documents indicates.

Davis and Livingston are to arrange meetings for Haftar between White House, Pentagon and State Department officials, as well as key members of Congress including the leadership in the House of Representatives and Senate, according to the documents.

The duo are also expected to arrange additional meetings with think tanks such as the left-leaning Center for American Progress and the United States Institute of Peace ahead of Libya's general election in December.

Haftar intends to travel to the US "to advocate for the December 24, 2021 elections in Libya" during meetings with US officials, the documents say.

The disclosure comes as Haftar attempts to regain influence in Washington after his military offensive failed to oust the internationally recognised government in Tripoli. He maintains control over eastern Libya.

Haftar is the subject of several lawsuits in US courts from plaintiffs who allege his forces have carried out grievous rights violations, including extra-judicial killings, torture and other war crimes.

