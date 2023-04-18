WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hamas-Saudi relations in focus as Haniyeh visits kingdom for the first time
Haniyeh’s visit coincides with an official visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in the kingdom on Monday.
Hamas-Saudi relations in focus as Haniyeh visits kingdom for the first time
It is not yet clear whether Abbas and Haniyeh will meet during their visit to Saudi Arabia. / AA
April 18, 2023

Hamas political chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in Saudi Arabia for his first visit to the kingdom in years.

Haniyeh, who touched down in the kingdom late Monday, is accompanied by a high-profile delegation that includes former political chief Khaled Meshal, a Hamas source told Anadolu Agency.

The Hamas delegation will hold talks with Saudi officials to discuss the latest Palestinian developments and Hamas-Saudi relations, the source said.

“Hamas is keen on maintaining balanced ties with all Arab and Islamic countries in a way that serves the Palestinian cause and people,” the source added.

Haniyeh’s visit coincides with an official visit by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who arrived in the kingdom on Monday.

Mending ties

It is not yet clear whether Abbas and Haniyeh will meet during their visit to Saudi Arabia.

The last Hamas visit to Saudi Arabia was in 2015 when Meshal met with King Salman bin Abdulaziz and senior Saudi officials.

In August 2021, a Saudi court sentenced 69 Palestinian and Jordanian nationals to different jail terms over accusations of Hamas links.

Riyadh, however, released most of the detainees in recent months, including Hamas representative to the kingdom Mohammed al Khudari.

READ MORE: Saudi Arabia to host Hamas chief Haniyeh on Monday: Palestinian source

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us