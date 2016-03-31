More than 5,800 people have been killed by Russian air strikes in Syria since Russia started a military operation in the country, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Thursday.

Russia started the military operation in support of the Syria's Bashar al Assad on September 30, 2015.

The Britain-based observatory said that the documented toll includes civilians, oppositions, Nusra Front militants and DAESH terrorists killed by Russian air strikes until March 30, 2016.

On March 15, 2016, Russia began to pull the bulk of its military forces -including SU-34 fighter jets- out of Syria but its bases still remain.

SOHR, which follows the war through a net of on the ground contacts, said that civilian casualties were as follows, 1,869 civilians were killed, including 446 children under the age of 18.

The air strikes killed 1,626 DAESH terrorists, while the rest of people killed were, 1,586 oppositions and Nusra militants alongside fighters of Arab and foreign nationalities.

The UN estimates the death toll in Syria, since the start of the war to be at least 250,000. But the Syrian Centre for Policy Research released a report on February 10 stating that the death toll has now exceeded 470,000.

Around 5 million others took refuge in the neighbouring countries of Turkey, Lebanon, Iraq and Egypt, with Turkey hosting the largest number of 3 million people.