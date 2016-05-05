WORLD
2 MIN READ
Bus accident in India kills at least 17 people
A bus fell off a bridge in India after the drunk bus driver fell asleep, leaving at least 17 people dead and 40 others injured.
Bus accident in India kills at least 17 people
Bus travel is dangerous in India, with a total of 131,834 people dying on the road in 2011. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 5, 2016

At least 17 people were killed and 40 others were injured, after a bus fell off a bridge in central Chhattisgarh district of India on Wednesday.

The bus was on its way from Jharkhand state to Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur city with 66 people onboard when the accident happened on Tuesday.

The bus driver spotted a motorcycle at a sharp cut and lost control of the vehicle while trying to save the bikers.

The bus fell off the bridge and then overturned three times.

Fourteen people died on the spot and three others in hospital.

Some injured people were carried to nearby hospitals by police while those seriously injured were airlifted to Raipur for treatment.

State Chief Minister Raman Singh visited the hospital in Raipur and met the victims.

"The driver was drunk and fell asleep in the bus. We woke him up a number of times and asked him to drive carefully, but he didn't pay any heed. When he finally woke up and started driving, the accident took place," said Sharad Tiwari who was injured in the accident.

India has the world's deadliest roads, the result of a flood of untrained drivers, inadequate law enforcement, badly maintained highways and cars that fail modern crash tests.

According to the Indian government data, a life is lost every 3.7 minutes due to road accidents, adding to 1.2 million deaths a year globally.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump signals possible China visit to meet Xi 'in not-too-distant future'
Hamas urges Muslim world to act as Gaza famine worsens
US, Philippines are 'very close' to finalising trade deal: Trump
'Sanction Israel': Pro-Palestine slogans rock Australian parliament opening session
German govt under fire for not signing declaration to end war in Gaza
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
UN: Israel killed over 1,000 aid-seekers in Gaza as medics begin to faint from hunger
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Russia hopes to resume peace talks with Ukraine this week: Kremlin
South Korea floods: Lee designates hardest-hit areas as disaster zones
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
‘I can’t go on’: Gaza’s starving journalist’s plea stirs global wire agency to step in
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Qatar bids to host 2036 Olympic Games
15 Palestinians, including four children, die of starvation in Gaza within 24 hours
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us