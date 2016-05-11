WORLD
2 MIN READ
Landslide kills 42 in Ethiopia
Landslide caused by Torrential rains kills 42 Ethiopians, rescue efforts continue.
Landslide kills 42 in Ethiopia
Landslide killed 42 people in Wolaita, Ethiopia, May 11, 2016. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Rescue efforts were underway on Wednesday following a landslide in southern Ethiopia that killed 42 people, police said.

Torrential rains in Wolaita, around 300 kilometres (195 miles) southwest of the capital Addis Ababa, wiped out roads and bridges, Cmdr. Endale Aberra, spokesman for the state police, told Anadolu Agency.

He said a rescue and assessment team, led by the State Chief Dessie Dalke and Police Commissioner Fisseha Garedew, arrived in the region earlier on Wednesday.

Merihun Fikru, a member of the regional emergency committee, said that rescue efforts were being hampered by damage to the roads.

"Rescue operations have continued in an intensified manner," he said.

"The bodies of 32 victims have been recovered so far from the rubble and laid to rest."

Fikru said residents were being evacuated from the areas deemed most at risk from further landslides.

Although Ethiopia is coping with the worst drought in 50 years, heavy rain have caused damage across the country.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us