CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Ten countries secure places in Eurovision final
Ten countries won enough support at Eurovision Song Contest's first semi-final to compete in upcoming final in Sweden.
Ten countries secure places in Eurovision final
Swedish artist Frans (C) who will perform the song 'If I Were Sorry' in the Eurovision Song Contest is photographed during a press conference after his first rehearsal in Stockholm, Sweden, on May 03, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
May 11, 2016

Ten countries have secured their place in Saturday's Eurovision Song Contest final in Stockholm, joining host Sweden as well as automatic qualifiers France, Italy, Germany, Great Britain and Spain in the last stage of the popular annual competition.

Artists from Azerbaijan, Russia, The Netherlands, Hungary, Croatia, Austria, Armenia, Czech Republic, Cyprus and Malta qualified in Tuesday's semi-final.

A second semi-final takes place on Thursday. A total of 26 countries will compete at the weekend final at Stockholm's Globe arena. The contest - known for its kitsch pop music and flamboyant costumes - was watched by nearly 200 million people last year.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us