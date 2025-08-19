US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Monday the UK had agreed to drop its mandate for iPhone maker Apple to provide a "backdoor" that would have enabled access to the encrypted data of American citizens.

Gabbard stated on the X social media platform that she had worked for months with Britain, along with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance, to arrive at a deal.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was in Washington on Monday, along with other European leaders to meet Trump and discuss Russia's war in Ukraine.

The UK government and Apple did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Gabbard's statement.

US lawmakers said in May that the UK's order to Apple to create a backdoor to its encrypted user data could be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments.

Apple, which has said it would never build such access into its encrypted services or devices, had challenged the order at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT).

