WORLD
2 min read
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
Blazes in Spain have scorched a record 373,000 hectares this year, while neighbouring Portugal battles deadly fires that have already destroyed more than 216,000 hectares.
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
Thousands of residents have been evacuated from dozens of villages, while major roads remain closed between Madrid and Galicia. / AA
13 hours ago

Wildfires have ripped through another 30,000 hectares (74,000 acres) of land in western Spain in less than 24 hours, satellite data showed on Tuesday, pushing the country’s scorched total this year to 373,000 hectares (922,000 acres) — its worst fire season since records began in 2006.

The devastation has surpassed 2022’s toll of 306,000 hectares, with the bulk of destruction coming from massive blazes that have burned for more than a week in the northwestern provinces of Zamora and Leon, Galicia’s Ourense province, and Caceres in the Extremadura region.

Thousands evacuated

Thousands of residents have been evacuated from dozens of villages, while major roads remain closed and rail links between Madrid and Galicia are suspended. Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez was expected to visit the worst-hit areas of Zamora and Caceres on Tuesday.

Officials warned the fires remain far from extinguished, but the end of a 16-day heatwave has brought relief. Maximum temperatures have fallen by 10–12°C, and humidity has risen, creating more favourable conditions for firefighters, said Nicanor Sen, the central government’s representative in Castile and Leon.

Recommended

“These changes are facilitating and improving the conditions to gain control of the fires,” he told public broadcaster TVE.

One firefighter killed, two injured in Portugal

Across the border in Portugal, the fire crisis has also taken a deadly toll. President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said a firefighter died on Sunday in a traffic accident that left two colleagues seriously injured, while a former mayor in the eastern town of Guarda was killed Friday while trying to tackle a blaze.

Portugal has deployed some 2,000 firefighters across its north and centre, with half concentrated around the hard-hit town of Arbanil.

So far this year, 216,000 hectares of land have been destroyed by wildfires there.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Spain endures worst fire season on record as blazes ravage northwest
UK prepares to airlift Gaza's critically ill children as pressure mounts for medical evacuations
Ahead of visit, Netanyahu hit with criminal complaint from Argentine rights groups
France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Maduro mobilises millions in militia amid rising US ‘threats’
UK dropped request for backdoor access to encrypted Apple data, says US spy chief Gabbard
UN: Israeli attacks in Gaza killed nearly half of all aid workers slain worldwide in 2024
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US halt on Gaza visas will endanger children seeking medical treatment, charity warns
Air Canada flight attendants defy back-to-work order
Arrangements underway for Putin-Zelenskyy meeting — Trump
Trump pauses talks with Europeans to call Putin on Ukraine peace efforts
Bestselling Irish author says she will support Palestine Action despite government ban
'You look fabulous in that suit': Zelenskyy dons more formal attire for crucial meeting with Trump
Trump administration revoked more than 6,000 student visas, State Dept says
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us