France drafts resolution to prolong UN peace mission in Lebanon
Israel and the US oppose the renewal as the UN Security Council is debating the extension of peacekeepers in Lebanon until August 2026.
UN Security Council pushes for diplomacy to resolve Israel-Lebanon border disputes. / Reuters
13 hours ago

The United Nations Security Council began to debate on Monday a resolution drafted by France to extend the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon for a year with the ultimate aim of withdrawing it.

Israel and the United States have reportedly opposed the renewal of the force's mandate, and it was unclear if the draft text had backing from Washington, which wields a veto on the Council.

A US State Department spokesman said "we don't comment on ongoing UN Security Council negotiations," as talks continued on the fate of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to assist the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.

The text, first reported by Reuters, would "extend the mandate of UNIFIL until August 31, 2026," but "indicates its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL."

That would be on the condition that Lebanon's government was the "sole provider of security in southern Lebanon... and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."

Under a truce that ended a recent war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Beirut's army has been deploying in south Lebanon and dismantling the group's infrastructure there.

Recommended

Israel continues to attack Lebanon

Lebanon has been grappling with the thorny issue of disarming Hezbollah, with the cabinet this month tasking the army with developing a plan to do so by the end of the year. The Iran-backed group has pushed back.

Under the truce, Israel was meant to completely withdraw from Lebanon, though it has kept forces in several areas it deems strategic and continues to attack across Lebanon.

Israel's forces have also had tense encounters with the UN blue helmets.

The draft resolution under discussion also "calls for enhanced diplomatic efforts to resolve any dispute or reservation pertaining to the international border between Lebanon and Israel."

Council members were debating the draft resolution seen by AFP on Monday ahead of a vote of the 15-member council on August 25 before the expiration of the force's mandate at the end of the month.

SOURCE:AFP
