The United Nations Security Council began to debate on Monday a resolution drafted by France to extend the UN peacekeeping force in south Lebanon for a year with the ultimate aim of withdrawing it.

Israel and the United States have reportedly opposed the renewal of the force's mandate, and it was unclear if the draft text had backing from Washington, which wields a veto on the Council.

A US State Department spokesman said "we don't comment on ongoing UN Security Council negotiations," as talks continued on the fate of the UN Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL), deployed since 1978 to monitor the withdrawal of Israeli forces after they invaded Lebanon, and to assist the Lebanese government restore authority over the border region.

The text, first reported by Reuters, would "extend the mandate of UNIFIL until August 31, 2026," but "indicates its intention to work on a withdrawal of UNIFIL."

That would be on the condition that Lebanon's government was the "sole provider of security in southern Lebanon... and that the parties agree on a comprehensive political arrangement."

Under a truce that ended a recent war between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah, Beirut's army has been deploying in south Lebanon and dismantling the group's infrastructure there.