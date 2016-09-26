POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Africa's elephant population lowest in 25 years
A newly released report addresses the drop in the number of elephants throughout the continent, mainly due to poaching.
Africa's elephant population lowest in 25 years
An African elephant throws mud onto himself at the Mpala Research Center and Wildlife Foundation near Rumuruti, Laikipia District, Kenya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 26, 2016

In the past decade about 111,000 elephants were killed for their tusks. Conservationists are meeting in South Africa over the next two weeks to set new rules for thetrade of ivory and put an end to poaching.

Thefigures were announced at the Johannesburg conference on wildlife trade on Sunday, a global meeting to discuss the best way to improve the plight of Africa's elephants, targeted for their tusks by poachers.

Two African countries, Namibia and Zimbabwe, said they want to be able to sell ivory stockpiles that have accumulated from natural deaths to fund community elephant conservation initiatives.

Both countries boast healthy elephant populations and their appeal to sell the stockpiles is backed by South Africa.

"We have been keeping this ivory for nine years and we're hoping this moratorium will be lifted so that we are able to sell this ivory or to produce jewellery, artefacts for the benefit of our people," Zimbabwe's Environment Minister Oppah Muchinguri said.

Thousands of conservationists and government officials are in Johannesburg for the 12-day gathering, seeking to hammer out new international trade regulations, with several proposals on whether to tighten or ease controls on the ivory trade on the agenda.

The illegal wildlife trade has put pressure on the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) that has been signed by 180 countries. The agreement aims to ensure that the trade in wildlife and animals do not threaten their survival.

"CITES should be there to facilitate us to succeed in our conservation programmes rather than theseimperialistic policies," Muchinguri said.

"We have our sovereign right and we know best what to do, how to utilise our natural resources. We should not be punished, we should be rewarded."

Muchinguri said she was speaking on behalf of the southern African region which is home to three-quarters of the savannah jumbo population.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature put Africa's total elephant population at around 415,000, which was based on 275 estimates across the continent.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us