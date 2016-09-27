WORLD
2 MIN READ
Best Twitter reactions to US presidential debate
Social media users displayed a love/hate relationship towards the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton on Monday evening.
Best Twitter reactions to US presidential debate
Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton clash in their first presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York, US, September 26, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
September 27, 2016

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump traded insults and sparred over each other's temperament, stamina and judgement on Monday, in a fiery US presidential debate that often saw the Republican on the back foot.

Both candidates were the butt of jokes and memes on social media, featuring in more than 8 million tweets. Here are the best:

1. Summing up the debate.

2. Trump just couldn't stop interrupting Clinton. According to Vox, Trump interrupted Clinton 51 times while Clinton interrupted Trump just 17 times. Viewers noticed.

3. Trump, who has repeatedly criticised Clinton's health, became the butt of many jokes for his constant sniffling throughout the debate.

4. It's not just what you say, it's how you say it. Many people called out the presidential nominees on their body language.

5. Moderator Lester Holt didn't escape criticism on social media.

There are two more debates during the 2016 US presidential race, which could be pivotal in deciding whether Clinton will become the first woman president or if Trump can pull off the greatest upset in US political history. We're sure social media users will have as much fun as they did last night.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us