Football hooligans clash after EFL Cup match
Bottles and coins were thrown and seats ripped up as stewards struggled to control West Ham and Chelsea fans who clashed after an EFL Cup match.
West Ham and Chelsea fans clash after the EFL Cup match at London Stadium on October 7, 2016. / Facebook
By Staff Reporter
October 28, 2016

England's Football Association has launched an inquiry into violence which marred Wednesday's League Cup tie between West Ham United and Chelsea at the London Stadium.

In scenes which were a throwback to the hooliganism that blighted English football at the end of the last century, bottles and coins were thrown, seats ripped up and stewards struggled to control rival fans seeking to confront each other.

Violence was also present outside the stadium, where riot police intervened as supporters clashed on their way back to the London Underground.

The footage above shows a Turkish man named Abbas Solak protecting a young fan from attackers after clashes broke out.

"West Ham United and London Stadium are finalising the identification of 200 individuals who will receive stadium bans, having been involved in incidents of disorder during West Ham's EFL Cup victory over Chelsea," West Ham said in a statement.

"Rapid progress has been made in the investigation with extensive CCTV footage being shared with West Ham United, London Stadium partners and the Metropolitan Police.

"Banning notifications will be issued for offences ranging from the use of abusive and offensive language to missile throwing."

West Ham won the fourth-round tie 2-1, but the crowd trouble dominated the headlines.

"Fantastic result last night. The team were exceptional & atmosphere electric. Shame that a few marred the occasion," West Ham vice-chairman Karren Brady tweeted.

"#WHUFC and London Stadium have today been identifying all of them, and we will be issuing banning orders. Football doesn't want these people & with over 55,000 supporters on our season ticket waiting list we certainly don't need them at #WHUFC," she added.

The main trouble flared towards the end of the game as stewards struggled to contain rival fans gathered in the gangways.

A series of fights broke out, and more missiles were hurled.

The violence centred in the lower tier of the Sir Trevor Brooking stand, where gangways separated rival supporters, manned by stewards.

Outbreaks of trouble have already been recorded at West Ham's Premier League games against Watford, Sunderland and Middlesbrough this season, and fears were raised of a repeat with 5,000 Chelsea supporters travelling to the game between traditional rivals from east and west London.

Special security measures were put in place before the game, including an alcohol ban and a reduction in the number of tickets on sale.

More than 1,000 stewards were deployed in and around the ground, which also had "a robust presence" of police officers.

London Stadium 185, the company in charge of security at the ground, said the number of stewards was double compared to English Premier League games, adding that fans were segregated in accordance with official guidelines.

Click here to read West Ham United's statement regarding Wednesday's events.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
