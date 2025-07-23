WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power.
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
Foreign Ministry slams move as unlawful and provocative, accuses Netanyahu government of fueling regional crises to hold onto power / TRT World and Agencies
July 23, 2025

Türkiye has rejected a motion passed by the Israeli Knesset to annex the occupied West Bank, calling it "null and void" under international law and warning it poses a grave threat to regional stability.

"The West Bank is Palestinian territory under Israeli occupation since 1967," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Any attempt by Israel to annex it constitutes an illegitimate and provocative effort aimed at undermining peace efforts."

It added: "The Netanyahu government’s efforts to remain in power through violent policies and unlawful actions are leading to new crises each day, posing a serious threat to international order and regional security."

The ministry called for immediate and binding action from the international community, stressing that "the legal and moral responsibilities of the international system must be fulfilled effectively" in the face of "genocidal Israel’s aggressiveness."

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Middle East War.

Since the start of Israel’s latest military invasion in Gaza in late 2023, nearly 1,000 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the occupied West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In a landmark opinion issued in July 2024, the International Court of Justice ruled that Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory is illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Geriatric Israeli woman accused of plotting bomb attack on Netanyahu
Türkiye and others condemn Israel's parliamentary vote to annex occupied West Bank
Air India warned over 'systemic' lapses in fatigue management and training: documents show
Russian rescuers find missing plane in flames with reportedly no survivors
Xi urges EU to build 'trust' and make 'strategic choices' at key summit
Turkish FM says latest Russia-Ukraine talks are a step toward peace
Thai, Cambodian militaries exchange fire in disputed border area
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Columbia University agrees to $200M settlement with Trump admin to restore federal funding
Zelenskyy vows new bill as protests against law weakening anti-graft agencies continue
Appeals court rules Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship unconstitutional
Supreme Court allows Trump to fire 3 Democrats from consumer safety commission
Türkiye says Israeli Knesset vote to annex occupied West Bank is 'null and void'
US intelligence chief accuses Obama of directing manipulation of 2016 Russia intel
Judge rejects Trump bid to unseal Epstein grand jury records in Florida
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us