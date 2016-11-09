Donald Trump termed it a "beautiful and important evening," but for millions of people around the world, the Republican presidential candidate's ascent to the White House was nothing short of a miracle.

The reactions to Trump's win on November 9 ranged from jubilation to disbelief, while some world leaders took the opportunity to upstage their counterparts in congratulating America's president-elect.

Mexico

Mexico was the focus of much debate between rival presidential candidates Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton. So when it was clear Trump would triumph, Mexico's currency tumbled.

There was mention of that wall and immigration:

"We have to start saving for that wall. It's not just Trump that frightens me, it's that he represents a huge amount of people in the United States." - Rafael Garnica, a 29-year-old Mexico City technology entrepreneur

"We will be facing months of volatility and uncertainty while the new government in Washington takes office." - Andres Rozental, a former Mexican deputy foreign minister.

"The more concerning response, the much deeper response has been: 'We're afraid it won't go back to normal after this.'" - US ambassador to Mexico, Roberta Jacobson

"Whether it's Trump or Hillary, it can bring bad things and good things." - Carlos Arturo Fernandez, a 36-year-old Uber driver

Russia

Russia's parliament reportedly erupted in applause after a lawmaker announced that Trump had been elected US president.

"We heard the campaign statements of the future US presidential candidate about the restoration of relations between Russia and the United States. It is not an easy path, but we are ready to do our part and do everything to return Russian and American relations to a stable path of development." - Russian President Vladimir Putin

There may soon also be a "Trump Burger" in Russia

Israel and Palestine

Some Israeli politicians rushed to capitalise on Trump's win.

"Trump's victory is an opportunity for Israel to immediately retract the notion of a Palestinian state in the centre of the country, which would hurt our security and just cause. This is the position of the president-elect... The era of a Palestinian state is over." - Education Minister Naftali Bennett

Others saw it a bit differently.

Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas did not give up hope of a two-state solution under Trump's administration.

"We are ready to deal with the elected president on the basis of a two-state solution and to establish a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders."

South Korea

South Korea expressed the hope that Trump would maintain current US policy of pressuring North Korea over its nuclear and missile tests. Seoul was concerned Trump may make unpredictable proposals to North Korea, a ruling party official said, quoting top national security officials.

Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte congratulated Trump on his election win and said he now wished to stop quarrelling with ally the United States

"We are both making curses. Even with trivial matters we curse. I was supposed to stop because Trump is there. I don't want to quarrel anymore, because Trump has won."

Egypt

"The US President-elect Donald Trump expressed his utmost appreciation to the president, pointing out that his was the first international call he had received to congratulate him on winning the election," a statement by Egypt's Abdel Fattah-al Sisi's presidency said.

China

China's President Xi Jinping preferred to keep it to the point.

"I highly value China-US relations, and look forward to working together with you, and holding fast to mutual respect and non-conflict, non-confrontation."

Apparently, the state media was in another mood.

Syria

"We do not expect much from the new American administration, but we hope that the face of President Donald Trump is totally different to the face of Mr. Donald Trump the candidate." - Prominent Syrian opposition politician George Sabra

Iran

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif urged Trump to stay committed to the Iran deal. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the election result would have no effect on Tehran's policies and the nuclear accord with six world powers could not be dismissed by one government.

But what did the Iranian people think?

France

The French viewed Trump's victory with a lot of caution.

"On all these levels, I will begin immediately discussions with the new American administration, but I will do it with vigilance and frankness." - President Francois Hollande

Some said they would simply miss Barack Obama's class.