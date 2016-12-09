WORLD
2 MIN READ
Dutch court convicts Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination
Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said "no one is above the law" after he and two other judges found Wilders guilty of inciting discrimination against Moroccans in 2014.
Dutch court convicts Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination
In 2014 Geert Wilders led supporters in a chant that they wanted &quot;Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!&quot; Moroccans in the Netherlands. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
December 9, 2016

A Dutch court on Friday convicted Dutch politician Geert Wilders of inciting discrimination against Moroccans, but imposed no penalty on him.

The charges stem from a 2014 incident in which Wilders led supporters to chant that they wanted "Fewer! Fewer! Fewer!" Moroccans in the Netherlands.

In the trial he was cleared of hate speech charges relating to comments he made in a TV program a week before the incident.

After the ruling Wilders said his conviction was "insanity." He said the three judges who handed down the ruling were "haters" of his far-right Freedom Party, the PVV, and tweeted the following:

Reading the decision of the three-judge panel, Presiding Judge Hendrik Steenhuis said "no one is above the law."

"If a politician crosses the line, that doesn't mean free speech is being restricted," he said.

"A crime cannot be protected by the right to free speech."

In a videotaped response to the verdict, which he did not attend, Wilders said: "I will never be silenced." He said the ruling was an attempt to "neutralise the leader of the largest and most popular opposition party in the Netherlands."

Wilders was acquitted in 2011 of similar charges after he compared Islam to Nazism and called for a ban on the Quran.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us