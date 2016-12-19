Zsa Zsa Gabor, the jet-setting Hungarian actress who made a career out of multiple marriages, conspicuous wealth and jaded wisdom about the glamorous life, has died at age 99.

Starting in the 1940s, Gabor rose from beauty queen to millionaire's wife to minor television personality to minor film actress to major public character.

The middle and most famous of the Gabor sisters, Zsa Zsa died on Sunday of a heart attack at her Los Angeles home, husband Frederic von Anhalt said.

Gabor was the great aunt of Paris Hilton and a spiritual matriarch to the Kardashians and other tabloid favourites. With no special talent, no hit TV series such as her sister Eva's "Green Acres," Zsa Zsa nevertheless was a long-running hit just being Zsa Zsa — her accent drenched in diamonds, her name synonymous with frivolity and camp as she winked and carried on about men, and the droll burdens of the idle rich.

She turned being glamorous into a profession. Her secret, in part, was being in on the joke, once saying about a 1956 TV role, "I play a fabulously rich woman who has just bought her fifth husband; she is very unhappy. I won't tell you who it's supposed to be."