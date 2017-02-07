POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Now you can officially throw shade as US dictionary adds term
Merriam-Webster adds over 1,000 words and definitions. The last time the publisher updated its web and print editions was in 2014 with only 150 words.
Now you can officially throw shade as US dictionary adds term
&quot;Throwing shade&quot; originates from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularised recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
February 7, 2017

The next time someone throws shade at you for ghosting them so you can binge-watch a TV show or retreat to your safe space, you can let them know your behaviour has been recognised by the United States' leading dictionary publisher.

Merriam-Webster on Tuesday added more than 1,000 new words and definitions to its website, Merriam-webster.com, the dictionary's most significant update in years, said Merriam-Webster spokeswoman Meghan Lungi.

The last time the dictionary updated its website and print edition was in 2014, when it added only 150 words, she said.

"Throwing shade," for example, originated from black and Latino gay culture in the 1980s and has been popularised more recently through social media. It means to express contempt through indirect or subtle insults.

"Ghosting," meanwhile, is to abruptly cut off contact with another person, usually a former friend or romantic partner.

Another new entry, "microaggression" is a discriminatory comment or action that subtly—and sometimes unconsciously—expresses prejudice toward a member of a marginalised group.

Other terms include "binge-watch," meaning to view many or all episodes of a TV series in quick succession; "prosopagnosia," an inability to recognise faces; "arancini," fried rice balls; and "safe space," a place intended to be free of bias, conflict and criticism.

"This is a significant addition of words ... and it reflects both the breadth of English vocabulary and the speed with which that vocabulary changes," the dictionary's chief digital officer and publisher, Lisa Schneider, said in a statement.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Does Trump’s growing tirade against Russia signal a shift towards Europe’s stance on Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
'Unnecessary and hasty': Israeli opposition leader slams Netanyahu over Syria strikes
Pakistan arrests 11 suspects after video of couple shot dead in name of 'honour' goes viral
‘It came out of nowhere’: Flash floods ravage Pakistan as climate chaos keeps nation on high alert
By Fatima Munir
India court acquits all 12 Muslim men accused in 7/11 Mumbai attacks
Once lost, now home: Türkiye retrieves Marcus Aurelius statue after 65 years
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Starving Gaza sends desperate messages: What’s behind the inaction?
Another child dies of hunger in Gaza as million more suffer severe malnutrition
Japanese premier seeks ‘bipartisan’ support after ruling coalition loses majority
UN chief hails DRC, M23 agreement as step toward peace in eastern DRC
Deal reached to evacuate civilians from Sweida amid security unrest: Syrian interior ministry
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us