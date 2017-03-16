WORLD
1 MIN READ
British Queen gives Royal Assent to Brexit
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II signed a law allowing Prime Minister Theresa May to start exit talks with the European Union.
British Queen gives Royal Assent to Brexit
Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves a Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey in central London, on March 13, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 16, 2017

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II gave Royal Assent on Thursday to a bill empowering Prime Minister Theresa May to trigger Article 50 of the EU's Lisbon Treaty and begin the process of taking the UK out of the European Union.

May said she will send a letter to the European Council informing them of Britain's decision to leave the bloc by the end of March, following a majority vote for Brexit in last year's referendum.

The announcement, made in parliament by speaker John Bercow, confirms that May can begin divorce talks at any time, although her spokesman hinted on Monday that any such decision was likely to come towards the end of the month rather than in the coming days.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us