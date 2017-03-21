WORLD
3 MIN READ
Scottish lawmakers to debate new independence referendum
The Scottish government has demanded a new independence referendum from Britain after Prime Minister Theresa May confirmed the start of Brexit on March 29.
Scottish lawmakers to debate new independence referendum
The Scottish parliament cannot hold a legally-binding referendum without London's consent and Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that &quot;now is not the time&quot; for a vote. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 21, 2017

Scottish lawmakers on Tuesday begin a two-day debate on First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's call for an independence referendum – a major headache for Prime Minister Theresa May as she prepares to launch Brexit.

The Scottish parliament's vote on Wednesday is widely expected to endorse Sturgeon's campaign to get the British government to agree to a second vote after a 2014 one in which Scots voted to stay in Britain.

The semi-autonomous Scottish government wants to ask the people of Scotland to reconsider their vote against independence with a new referendum before Britain is expected to leave the EU in 2019.

Sturgeon, leader of the ruling Scottish National Party (SNP), intends to use the Edinburgh parliament's voice to assert Scotland's "sovereign right" to choose its own future.

She said her Brexit compromise for Scotland to be allowed to remain in the European single market even as the rest of Britain leaves had been met with "a brick wall of intransigence" in London.

The Scottish parliament cannot hold a legally-binding referendum without London's consent – and Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted that "now is not the time" for a vote.

But Sturgeon has said it would be "democratically indefensible" to block a referendum, although she has signalled she is willing to negotiate on a date.

"This crucial decision over our future should not be made unilaterally by me, or by the prime minister," she said.

"It should be made by the people of Scotland, and I call on parliament to give the people that choice."

The SNP does not have an outright majority in Edinburgh, but it has already secured the support of the Green party for another independence bid.

Patrick Harvie, leader of the Greens, said, "I think Theresa May will be taking a huge risk ... if she refuses to acknowledge that we have a right in Scotland to have a say about our future."

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us