AK Party official survives PKK attack in eastern Turkey
Head of the AK Party in Muradiye district, Ibrahim Vanli, was not injured in the armed attack, but his nephew was killed.
The attack was carried out by the PKK terror group with the help of long-barreled rifles in the city of Van in Muradiye district. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 15, 2017

One person was killed late Saturday when a campaign bus belonging to the ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party was attacked by PKK terrorists, a source said.

The attack in the Muradiye district of the eastern province of Van was carried out with long-barreled weapons against the motorcade of district head Ibrahim Vanli, according to the source who asked not to be named.

Vanli's nephew and village guard, Adnan, who was following the motorcade was killed in the attack.

A counter-terrorism operation has been launched to capture the terrorists.

More than 1,200 victims, including security personnel and civilians, have lost their lives since the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and EU - resumed its decades-old armed campaign against the state in July 2015.

