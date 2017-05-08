Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday criticised Israel's "racist" and "discriminatory" practises against Palestinians.

He said Turkey would continue to support the "diplomatic efforts led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas" and called on the international community to "show needed care" on Jerusalem-related issues.

Speaking at an opening ceremony of the two-day International Forum on Al-Quds Waqfs held in Istanbul, he made an appeal for more Muslims to visit Jerusalem in support of Palestinians.

"We, as Muslims, should be visiting Al-Quds [Jerusalem] more often," he said, adding such visits "would be the greatest support to our brothers there".

Erdogan stresses over 'fair solution'

Speaking about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine, Erdogan said permanent peace in the wider region would be impossible "without a fair solution to the Palestinian issue".

"Here is the only solution," he stressed: "The establishment of a fully sovereign and independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital along the lines of 1967."

Israel occupied East Jerusalem in 1967. It unilaterally annexed the entire city in 1980, claiming it as its "eternal and undivided" capital in a move that was not widely recognised by the international community.

"Al-Quds is holy for all three divine religions," he said, adding: "It is the heart and summary of all human history."

"Al-Quds is holy for all three divine religions," he said, adding: "It is the heart and summary of all human history."

We will keep making efforts for Quds to turn into a city of peace.

Move to limit call to prayer criticised

The Turkish president also criticised moves by some Israeli lawmakers to limit the Muslim call to prayer, or adhan, made through loudspeakers in Israel and Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem between 11 pm and 7 am.

Erdogan said it was against freedom of religion and conscience.

We will not allow the adhan to be stopped in Al-Quds.

The Knesset approved a preliminary reading of the controversial bill in March. The bill proposes fines on violators ranging between the equivalent of $1,300 and $2,600.

Second and third readings of the draft law must still be approved by a majority of Knesset members before the legislation becomes law.

Hamas's new charter

Turkish president also lauded the new charter of Hamas, the Palestinian group which rules the Gaza Strip, as a game changer.

"I find it a significant step over the negotiation process between Hamas and Fatah," he said.

"The document went beyond the ordinary. I hope Palestine's fight for rights and freedoms will get stronger from now on," he added.