POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Rare World War II Enigma machine sold for 45,000 euros
Used by Nazis for encryption, the machine was bought by a collector from the flea market for 100 euros, who later put it up for sale at the Bucharest auction house Artmark.
Rare World War II Enigma machine sold for 45,000 euros
An employee of an auction house presses a key on an working original Enigma cipher machine that was on display at an auction house in Bucharest, Romania, July 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
July 13, 2017

Someone in Romania thought he'd made a fair amount of money when he sold an old typewriter for 100 euros at a flea market. He was wrong.

The "typewriter" was, in fact, a German Wehrmacht Enigma I, a World War Two cipher machine, and the collector who bought it put it up for sale at the Bucharest auction house Artmark with a starting price of 9,000 euros ($10,300).

On Tuesday, Artmark sold it to an online bidder for 45,000 euros.

"The collector bought it from a flea market. He's a cryptography professor and he knew very well what he was buying," Cristian Gavrila, the collectable consignment manager at Artmark, said.

Romania was an ally of Nazi Germany until 1944 when it switched sides and backed the allies. Historians say it may host many other cryptographic machines not yet discovered.

Last month, Christie's New York Books set a world auction record of $547,500 with its sale of a "four-rotor Enigma cipher machine, 1944," to an online bidder.

The Enigma was used to encode and decode messages sent by the various branches of the Nazi military.

However, British mathematician Alan Turing and his team at Britain's wartime code-breaking centre, Bletchley Park, cracked the codes.

Some say, their work shortened the war by two years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us