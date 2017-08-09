WORLD
4 MIN READ
Ousted Pakistani premier stages rally in a show of political strength
Nawaz Sharif was ousted after a top court sacked him after an investigation into corruption allegations against him and his family, ending his third term in power.
Ousted Pakistani premier stages rally in a show of political strength
Sharif kick-started his mass campaign on Wednesday in a move aimed at demonstrating his political strength by leading a rally from the capital to his home city of Lahore, ignoring security threats. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
August 9, 2017

Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif began a rally on Wednesday in a defiant show of political power after a Supreme Court decision disqualified him from office late last month over undeclared assets.

Sharif launched the "caravan" from Islamabad to his eastern hometown of Lahore despite concerns of close advisers about security for himself and the crowds he is expected to attract, local media reported.

Thousands of Sharif party supporters thronged the capital to take part in the rally, setting up camps all along the route Sharif is expected to take and address supporters.

"Nawaz Sharif is still our prime minister," said worker Niaz Ahmad, who wore a lion look-a-like dress, chanting, "Lion, lion!" Lion is Sharif's political party election symbol.

Sharif was seen off in Islamabad by the new prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, the new cabinet and other party officials, said Sharif's political adviser Asif Kirmani.

"We really don't know how long it will take, how many days, we have no idea," Kirmani told reporters. He said a huge number of people were waiting for Sharif all along the Grand Trunk Road, that runs between the capital Islamabad and Lahore city. The two cities are about 380 km (237 miles) apart.

Sharif, 67, resigned swiftly from his third stint as prime minister after the Supreme Court's five-member panel ruled on July 28 that he should be disqualified. The court also ordered a criminal probe into the Sharif family over allegations stemming from the Panama Papers leaks of international offshore companies.

Sharif in recent meetings with party leaders, lawyers and media has expressed his displeasure over the court ruling.

He said that no corruption was proved against him, and that it was unfair to sack him on the basis that he didn't declare a salary from his son's Dubai-based company in assets submitted to contest the 2013 elections that brought him to power.

Sharif's ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, which has a solid majority in parliament, elected his close aide Abbasi as his replacement within four days.

The party leaders have suggested in recent days that Abbasi is expected to hold office until elections due next year against an initial decision that Sharif's younger brother, Shahbaz, would take over the office.

Shahbaz is now likely to replace his brother as party chief, since the ousted premier is no longer eligible to lead a political party under a Pakistani law that bars any convicted or disqualified person from such a role.

The opposition party of cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan has challenged Nawaz Sharif's party leader status in a court.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us