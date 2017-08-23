President Donald Trump has committed the United States to an open-ended conflict in Afghanistan, reversing course from his campaign pledges and signalling he will send troops to America's longest war in "a fight to win."

Trump offered few specifics in a speech on Monday but promised a stepped-up military campaign against the Taliban and other militants groups who have gained ground against US-backed Afghan government forces. He also singled out Pakistan for harbouring militants in safe havens on its soil.

"We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists," he said in a prime time televised address at a military base outside Washington.

Here's the reaction to Trump's policy statement on Afghanistan.

Afghanistan

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani said he appreciated President Donald Trump's commitment to Afghanistan.

Ghani, who was travelling in southern Kandahar province, released a statement Tuesday thanking Trump and the American people.

Ghani said there will be an increase in training, advising and assisting Afghan security forces as well as the country's air force and special forces.

He says the implementation of Trump's strategy will help stabilise the region.

Pakistan

Pakistan on Wednesday said blistering criticism by US President Donald Trump was "disappointing" and denied accusations that it supported terrorist groups.

"No country in the world has suffered more than Pakistan from the scourge of terrorism, often perpetrated from outside our borders. It is, therefore disappointing that the US policy statement ignores the enormous sacrifices rendered by the Pakistani nation in this effort," said a statement from the country's Foreign Office.

On Monday, Pakistan's military, in a statement before Trump's speech, also insisted the country has done all it can to tackle militancy.

"Let it come," army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor told reporters, referring to Trump's decision. "Even if it comes... Pakistan shall do whatever is best in the national interest."

TRT World spoke with Kamran Yousaf in Islamabad for more on Pakistan's response to Trump's statement.

Germany

Germany's foreign minister called on the United States to consult with Europe on how to make Afghanistan "more peaceful and more secure."

Sigmar Gabriel said it was important to ensure that "people from Afghanistan don't have to flee to us."

He said "further migration destabilises not just Afghanistan but also Europe."

Afghans were the third-biggest group of people seeking asylum in Germany in July, behind Syrians and Iraqis.

China

China defended its ally Pakistan after Trump's statement, saying Pakistan was on the front line in the struggle against terrorism and had made "great sacrifices" and "important contributions" in the fight.

"We believe that the international community should fully recognise Pakistan's anti-terrorism efforts," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told a daily news briefing.

Russia

Russia said it does not believe that Trump's new strategy on Afghanistan will lead to any significant positive changes in the country, the Interfax news agency cited an unnamed Russian Foreign Ministry source as saying on Tuesday.

India

India welcomed President Donald Trump's plan to increase US engagement in Afghanistan, saying it shares Washington's concerns about a safe haven for terrorists in its backyard.

"We welcome President Trump's determination to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges facing Afghanistan and confronting issues of safe havens and other forms of cross-border support enjoyed by terrorists," the Indian foreign ministry said in a statement.

"India shares these concerns and objectives."

New Delhi, already the fifth largest donor of aid to Afghanistan, said it would continue its efforts, "including in partnership with other countries."