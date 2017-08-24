WORLD
Venezuela ex-prosecutor says she has evidence of Maduro corruption
Venezuela's top prosecutor says she has "a lot" of proof implicating the president in a corruption scheme, and warns that her life remains in danger.
Venezuelas top prosecutor Luisa Ortega, who fled the socialist country last week, left Colombia for Brazil. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
August 24, 2017

Venezuela's fugitive former top prosecutor resurfaced in Brazil on Wednesday claiming to possess "a lot" of proof of President Nicolas Maduro's corruption and to warn that her life remains in danger.

Days after a dramatic escape from Venezuela, Luisa Ortega, 59, turned up the heat on Maduro, who in turn asked Interpol to put out a "red notice" arrest warrant for his critic.

Ortega, speaking at a crime-fighting conference in the Brazilian capital with representatives from the Latin American regional trading alliance Mercosur, said Maduro enriched himself in a massive corruption scheme uncovered at Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht.

"I have a lot of proof, concretely in the Odebrecht case, which implicates many high ranking Venezuelans, starting with the president of the republic," she said.

Ortega said she had been persecuted in an effort to hide details of high-level corruption, saying she had proof, though she offered none.

Video footage of Ortega's "luxury items"

Maduro on Sunday hit back at Ortega, who is accused of living an extravagant lifestyle, alleging she had received money for blocking corruption investigations that he had ordered.

In Caracas, state television broadcast images on Wednesday of a police operation in what it said was Ortega's apartment. The cameras showed marble floors, large paintings of Ortega herself and one by Andy Warhol, a cellar containing an array of expensive wines and a wardrobe filled with designer labels.

TRT World spoke with Noris Argotte Soto, who has been following the story from Caracas. 

Ortega fled Venezuela with her husband German Ferrer last Friday and flew into Brasilia from Panama late on Tuesday.

Brazil's prosecutor general said in a statement that he had personally invited Ortega, adding to the intrigue surrounding her fate since being fired by Venezuela's president this month and charged with misconduct.

On Tuesday, Maduro said Ortega and Ferrer had committed "serious crimes" and should be apprehended. Ferrer is accused by Maduro's government of corruption and extortion.

However, neighbouring Columbia and Brazil have both firmly condemned Maduro's handling of violent political unrest and economic collapse in his oil-rich country. Venezuela has been suspended indefinitely from the Mercosur group.

Former ally

A loyalist of late socialist president Hugo Chavez, Ortega broke ranks with his successor Maduro to become his most high-ranking domestic critic as international pressure on the president mounted.

Last month, Maduro set up a new constitutional body packed with his allies, which a few days later removed Ortega from her post.

"I have received threats that there may be an attempt against my life and I hold the Venezuelan government responsible if this happens," she said at the conference.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
