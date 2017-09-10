WORLD
2 MIN READ
Over a million attend Pope’s mass in Pablo Escobar's Medellin
On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Pope Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, the city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.
Over a million attend Pope’s mass in Pablo Escobar's Medellin
Pope Francis (C) giving mass at the Enrique Olaya Herrera airport in Medellin, Colombia, on September 9, 2017. ​ / AFP
By Staff Reporter
September 10, 2017

Nearly 1.3 million people flocked to a mass by Pope Francis on Saturday in the Colombian city known as the stronghold of the late drug lord Pablo Escobar.

On the third stop in a four-city Colombian tour, Francis held an open-air mass in Medellin, home of the cocaine cartel depicted in the hit Netflix series Narcos.

The Argentine pope, 80, has spent the trip pleading for reconciliation following a peace agreement that ended Colombia’s half-century civil war.

Francis met with victims and ex-fighters.

In Medellin he also urged the Church to get out its comfort zone in order to confront challenges such as Colombia’s peace process.

“The Church is ‘shaken’ by the Spirit in order to lay aside comforts and attachments,” he said in his homily.

“We should not be afraid of renewal. The Church always needs renewal... Renewal entails sacrifice and courage.”

Medellin is the political stronghold of former president Alvaro Uribe, the leading opponent of a recent peace accord between the government and the FARC rebel group.

Organisers of the mass said 1,293,000 people were in attendance.

Francis supported the contested peace process that has led to Colombia’s biggest rebel group, the FARC, disarming and turning into a political party.

The government pushed the FARC accord through congress despite resistance from critics who said the rebels were getting off too lightly with amnesties and alternative sentences.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us