Las Vegas shooting refuels gun control debate in the US
The shooting in Las Vegas sparked a renewed outcry from some US lawmakers about the pervasiveness of guns in the country. But Congress is unlikely to pass new gun laws to prevent violence in the future.
There were more than 10 rifles in the room where the shooter, Stephen Paddock, killed himself. His arsenal included one or more machine guns, according to a law enforcement official. (AP) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 3, 2017

The United States' long-standing debate on gun control was refuelled after a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Nevada state has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation with no requirement to have a permit to buy, register for a license for many types of guns, or call for a waiting period before purchase. 

Democrat lawmakers overwhelmingly are calling for more regulation, while republicans refuse to enter the debate.

TRT World 's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington.

