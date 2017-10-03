The United States' long-standing debate on gun control was refuelled after a gunman killed at least 59 people and wounded more than 500 at a Las Vegas country music festival.

Nevada state has some of the loosest gun laws in the nation with no requirement to have a permit to buy, register for a license for many types of guns, or call for a waiting period before purchase.

Democrat lawmakers overwhelmingly are calling for more regulation, while republicans refuse to enter the debate.

TRT World 's Tetiana Anderson reports from Washington.