WORLD
3 MIN READ
Jacinda Ardern sworn in as New Zealand PM
New Zealand's youngest prime minister since 1856 promises to lead 'a government for all" after taking the oath of office.
Jacinda Ardern sworn in as New Zealand PM
New Zealand's PM and Leader of the Labour Party Jacinda Ardern speaks to university students during a visit to Victoria University in Wellington on September 19, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 26, 2017

Jacinda Ardern was officially sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister on Thursday, pledging to lead a government for all, despite her Labour Party falling well short of a majority in last month's general election.

The 37-year-old was only confirmed as the new leader last week after stitching together a three-way coalition four weeks after the September 23 poll.

"I want to put emphasis today on the words 'your government'," she told well-wishers outside parliament after taking the oath of office.

Her centre-left party trailed the previously ruling conservative National Party on election night and required the combined support of the populist New Zealand First party and the Greens to confirm a majority government.

"This is a democracy. Of course not everybody voted for us, but we vow, regardless of who you voted for, regardless of where in Aotearoa New Zealand you live, this will be a government for all New Zealanders." 

Adern's agende 

However, Ardern held off outlining her immediate agenda, saying it would be revealed next week after she took advice on whether it would need to include a mini-budget. 

"Some of our 100-day commitments we really need to act urgently on if we are to get the legislation through on time," she said. 

"There are elements of it that could well be wrapped into a mini-budget. We are seeking advice on what is required." 

Among measures earmarked for urgency is a ban on non-residents buying existing houses.

Foreign ownership and a housing shortage in New Zealand's larger cities were prominent issues in the lead-up to the election which brought an end to nine years of rule by the Nationals.

Ardern campaigned on social issues, including housing affordability and improved healthcare and has also listed raising the minimum wage, environmental issues, and tackling homelessness and child poverty among her priorities.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us