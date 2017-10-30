Two sailors with their two dogs, who were rescued after five months at sea, have arrived at a US base in Japan's Okinawa prefecture.

The women were attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti with their dogs when their boat's engine broke down.

They drifted thousands of kilometres (miles) in the wrong direction, but managed to survive since they had stocked two water purifiers and enough food on board.

A Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted the boat on October 24, 1,400 kilometres (900 miles) southeast of Japan.

The USS Ashland picked them up on October 25.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings has their story.