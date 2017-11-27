WORLD
Detained TRT World journalists to appear in Myanmar court for fourth time
Three journalists and a driver were working on a documentary in October when the police arrested them for filming with a drone. If found guilty, they could face up to three years in prison.
A crew of journalists working for TRT World were being detained in Naypyitaw, Myanmar on October 27, 2017. (Photo TRTWorld) / TRTWorld
November 27, 2017

The TRT World crew detained earlier in October for the possession an "unlicensed" drone will appear in a court for the fourth time in the Myanmar capital Naypyidaw on Monday.

Journalist Mok Choy Lin, along with her freelance crew members – a Singaporean cameraman named Lau Hon Meng, an interpreter Aung Naing Soe and their driver Hla Tin – were working on a documentary for TRT World, Turkey's English-language public broadcaster.

The four were detained for flying a drone to film Myanmar's parliament building in the capital. Prior to filming outdoors, they had conducted an interview with one of the parliament members. 

They are facing charges for violating  "import and export" laws, which could mean serving jail sentences of three years.

In response to the arrests, TRT World says that Myanmar's Information Ministry "was previously informed about all filming activities and the filming schedule." But  Myanmar officials allege the journalists flew the drone without permission.

On November 10, the crew were sentenced to two months in prison.

The trio will appear before a judge on Monday.

TRT World'sAlican Ayanlar reports the latest on the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
