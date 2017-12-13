WORLD
2 MIN READ
Social media react to Alabama Senate race results
An avalanche of memes to comments and satire rained down on social media as Democrat Doug Jones beat controversial Republican Roy Moore for the hotly-contested Senate seat. Moore has yet to concede the race.
Supporters of Democrat Doug Jones react during an election-night watch party on December 12, 2017, in Alabama. / AP
December 13, 2017

Social media users had a field day after Democrat Doug Jones scored a stunning victory on Tuesday in an intense US Senate race in conservative Alabama.

Roy Moore's loss dealt a blow to US President Donald Trump, who backed Moore despite a litany of sexual misconduct allegations against the latter. After initial hesitation, the US president gave his full backing to Moore.

With 99 percent of the votes counted, Jones had a lead of 1.5 percentage points over Moore. But the Republican refused to concede, telling supporters in Montgomery that results were still coming in and state law would trigger a recount if the margin was within half a percent.

Here's how social media was reacting to Jones' expected win and Moore's loss.

While Trump, who campaigned vigorously for Moore, was congratulating Jones for a "hard fought victory," Moore was refusing to concede defeat.

"It's not over," Moore said while seeking a recount, as 99 percent results were flashing on social media and TV screens. 

National-level Republicans were also blamed for weakening Moore's position in the bitterly-contested race.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
