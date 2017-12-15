TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey convicts another man connected to Russian envoy's assassination
A Russian delegation is also scheduled to visit Ankara next week as part of the investigation on the Andrey Karlov’s assassination.
Turkey convicts another man connected to Russian envoy's assassination
Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at an art gallery before being shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas (L) in Ankara, Turkey on December 19, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2017

Turkish authorities have arrested a new suspect in Ankara on Thursday connected to the 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey.

Ramazan Yucel, who was previously a police officer, but was sacked from his post due to his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a group responsible for the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

The court found him guilty of premeditated murder and sent him to jail.

Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead while speaking at a photography exhibit in Turkey's capital Ankara on December 19, 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old, Mevlut Mert Altintas, who killed the ambassador was an off-duty Turkish policeman at the time. Altintas was shot dead by police at the scene. Turkish police in an investigation later found he had links to the FETO.

In November, head of the Guru Media Broadcasting Group, Hayreddin Aydinbas, was among the several arrested in connection with the assassination.

After the assassination, Turkish and Russian authorities agreed to conduct a joint investigation into the incident.

Russian delegation to visit Ankara

A Russian delegation scheduled to visit Ankara on Tuesday as part of the investigation over Karlov’s assassination.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu Agency, the Russian delegation will consist of a prosecutor, a security attaché, officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and officials from forensic authorities.

They will meet Turkish officials in Ankara to discuss the investigation with Public Prosecutor's Office and General Directorate of Security.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us