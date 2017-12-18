WORLD
2 MIN READ
Assad calls US-backed groups fighting in Syria 'traitors'
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad says groups working for foreign countries "mainly those under American command" are traitors.
Assad calls US-backed groups fighting in Syria 'traitors'
Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad says the militants working for a foreign country, mainly those under American command are traitors. / AP Archive
December 18, 2017

Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad on Monday called US-backed groups "traitors", ramping up the criticism against Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) controlling more than a quarter of the country.

"When we talk about those referred to as 'the Kurds', they are in fact not just Kurds. All those who work for a foreign country, mainly those under American command... are traitors," Assad said in a thinly veiled reference to the YPG, which dominates SDF.

"This is how we see these groups working for the Americans," he said.

Uneasy face-off

The Kurdish minority accounts for an estimated 15 percent of Syria's population and the YPG has control of the country's oil-rich northeastern region.

Both Damascus, backed by Russia, and the SDF, backed by a US-led coalition, have fought Daesh in recent months.

But their common enemy has been defeated across much of the country now, leaving the SDF and regime forces in an uneasy face-off over the resource rich territory.

The US programme to arm the SDF has been a sharply divisive issue with Turkey as well, which views the central actors within the SDF—the YPG—as terrorists because of their affiliation to the PKK, which has waged a three-decade-long armed campaign in Turkey.

PKK is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Iran, European states prepare to restart nuke talks: report
Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
In Gaza, hunger now permanently steals sleep and hope
Israel engages in 'complex' talks with Hamas to end Gaza war: report
Hamas reviews new Gaza maps detailing Israeli control amid truce talks
Japan's voters head to polls in Upper House election in crucial test for Ishiba's minority govt
Usyk knocks out Dubios to become undisputed world heavyweight champion
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us