CULTURE
4 MIN READ
Stars to show solidarity against sexual harassment at Golden Globes
Actors are expected to turn out in black this year, in solidarity with victims of Harvey Weinstein and numerous other figures exposed by accusations of sexual abuse and rape, including Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner and Dustin Hoffman.
Stars to show solidarity against sexual harassment at Golden Globes
Nominees for the 75th Golden Globe Awards Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy category: (L-R) Judy Dench, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone and Helen Mirren are seen in a combination of file photos. / Reuters Archive
January 7, 2018

The Golden Globes, once the stomping grounds of Harvey Weinstein, will belong to someone else this year.

The 75th Golden Globe Awards, which NBC will broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, at 8 pm Eastern, is considered wide open, with contenders including Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water, Steven Spielberg's The Post and Martin McDonaugh's Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

But whoever takes home awards on Sunday, the spotlight is unlikely to stray far from the sexual harassment scandals that have roiled Hollywood ever since an avalanche of allegations toppled Weinstein. Before his fall, Weinstein lorded over the Globes and two decades of winners.

Dressed in black

Everything in Hollywood's carefully choreographed awards season has been altered by the still unfolding revelations of sexual misconduct, from the nominees to the red-carpet wardrobe. Out of solidarity with the victims of sexual harassment and assault, many women have said they will be dressing in black for the Globes.

Red carpet arrivals will be streamed live on Facebook beginning at 6 pm EST. The ceremony will be live-streamed on NBC's website and its app for viewers with a paid television subscription.

The ongoing reckoning has derailed Oscar campaigns and prompted new ones. 

Among the nominees on Sunday night is Christopher Plummer, who was brought in at the last minute to erase a disgraced Kevin Spacey from Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World.

It should all make for an unusual atmosphere for the Globes, which have long fostered a reputation as the loosest, booziest evening of awards season. Even former host Ricky Gervais has acknowledged Sunday's awards will have an awkward tone.

"If I were hosting the Golden Globes this weekend, I wouldn't be brave enough to do the joke I've just thought of," Gervais said Wednesday.

Hosting duties will fall instead to a Globes rookie: late-night host Seth Meyers. He will have his hands full trying to match last year's broadcast, hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It was watched by 20 million viewers, an eight percent increase.

"We don't want this night to be a session where we're just scolding everything that happened because it is really important for us to remember that great movies came out of this year," Meyers told The Associated Press last week. 

"A lot of people, we're realising, worked really hard in environments that were not that conducive to working really hard. So the goal is to have people have a wonderful night and an enjoyable party in a year which everyone deserves it."

Last year's broadcast also roped in one notable viewer: then President-elect Donald Trump. He was critical of Meryl Streep after the actress's forceful political acceptance speech for the Cecil B DeMille lifetime achievement award. This year, the honour will go to Oprah Winfrey.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us