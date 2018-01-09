POLITICS
H&M apologises for monkey hoodie advertisement
The clothing brand withdrew an ad featuring a black child model wearing a hoodie reading "coolest monkey in the jungle" after it triggered racism accusations.
Swedish H&M said in an emailed statement it fully understood and agreed with The Weeknd's reaction to the image. / Reuters Archive
January 9, 2018

Fashion group H&M apologised on Tuesday for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and said it had removed it from all its marketing.

The ad was widely criticised for being racist, including by Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who has a clothing line in H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017. 

He said he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The word "monkey" has long been used by some as a racial slur.

Other celebrities criticising the advertisement via social media included US rap star Diddy and basketball star LeBron James. 

SOURCE:Reuters
