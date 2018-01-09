Fashion group H&M apologised on Tuesday for an advertisement featuring a black child modelling a sweatshirt with the slogan "coolest monkey in the jungle" and said it had removed it from all its marketing.

The ad was widely criticised for being racist, including by Canadian pop star The Weeknd, who has a clothing line in H&M, the world's second-largest clothing group, on two collections in 2017.

He said he would not do so again after seeing the advertisement.

In a statement, H&M said, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image."

The word "monkey" has long been used by some as a racial slur.

Other celebrities criticising the advertisement via social media included US rap star Diddy and basketball star LeBron James.