WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan gets a taste of music Diplo-macy
Two-time Grammy winner and renowned American DJ Diplo brings his Mad Decent Block Party to capital Islamabad, in a debut performance in the country.
Pakistan gets a taste of music Diplo-macy
Diplo performs at his Mad Decent Block Party at The Rock Musicarium in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 3, 2018. / Reuters
February 5, 2018

American DJ and record producer Diplo brought his Mad Decent Block Party to Pakistan's capital over the weekend, headlining a roster of musicians including local Pakistani acts.

For two-time Grammy winner Diplo, playing Pakistan is a way to foster good relations with the mostly Muslim country after an angry January 1 tweet from the US President Donald Trump complaining that Pakistan gives "terrorists" a safe haven.

"I think the best way we can do any kind of diplomacy with the Pakistani people is ... basically reaching out to the kids like we do at the concerts," Diplo said last month after the Trump tweet, which soured US-Pakistani relations.

He added that by having US acts connect with the large youth population - an estimated 60 percent of Pakistanis are under age 30 - "they can grow into being our allies".

More than 2,500 young people crowded into an outdoor venue in the capital, Islamabad, to a scaled down version of the event known for bringing together some of the hottest names in dance-hall, hip hop and electronic music.

Among the headliners were Diplo's chart-topping side project Major Lazer Soundsystem, DJ Chrome Sparks and Pakistani duo SNKM, which has played the South by Southwest festival and toured with Diplo in the US.

"There's a lot of bridges being built between here and the US," said SNKM's Adil Omar, who also has a successful hip hop career and a new album and film "Transcendence" to be released this year.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US sanctions on Iran: Economic weapon or blunt instrument?
By Ozde Aykurt
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Türkiye moves closer to buying Eurofighter jets as agreement signed with Britain
As Gaza hunger crisis deepens, where do truce talks stand?
Why Kabul could become first capital city to run out of water
Inside the growing danger of magnetic toys — and the Turkish toddler who nearly died
By Fatima Munir
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
BlackRock reportedly restricts use of company devices for China travel
Fed chair 'not going to be there much longer': Trump
China, EU discussed trade cooperation, issues ahead of summit amid sanctions
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Over 100 NGOs demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warn of 'mass starvation' due to Israel's blockade
Trump accuses Obama of 'treason', urges authorities to go after him
Masked ICE agents detain Afghan interpreter who aided US military
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us